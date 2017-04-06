Video: Designing a renewable energy device for rural Alaska

An old technology may play a role in the future of affordable energy in rural Alaska. Professor Tom Ravens has been working with students in his lab at the University of Alaska Anchorage to design a practical, low-cost hydrokinetic device for use in rural communities around the state.
Recent headlines
-
Senate Finance budget cut falls short of $300 million goalThe committee's proposed cut is much deeper than the $32 million cut the House passed.
-
Ask a Climatologist: Should we be worried about methane hydrates on the sea floor?Methane hydrates are clumps of gas entrapped in a water lattice on the ocean floor. Some scientists think of these hydrates as a 'time bomb' for climate change.
-
Recall effort underway for three Haines Assembly membersA group of Haines residents is trying to recall half of the borough assembly, including the two newest members. Resident Don Turner Jr., along with nine other people, signed three requests for recall petitions. They accuse Assembly members Tom Morphet, Heather Lende and Tresham Gregg of misconduct in office.
-
Most property assessments rise in JuneauJuneau property owners should have received property value notices that were mailed out last week. About 60 percent of properties saw their tax bill increase. These went up an average 3.5 percent; though some saw a hike as high as 10 percent.