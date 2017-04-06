Listen: Guest Band The Murphy Beds previews their Alaska Folk Fest music

Irish folk music duo The Murphy Beds of New York, are this year’s Guest Artist for the 43rd annual Alaska Folk Festival. Jefferson Hamer and Eamon O’Leary are known for their close harmonies and dynamic arrangements featuring guitar, bouzouki and Mandolin. Together they reinvent traditional folk songs with a repertoire from Scotland, England, America, and write original tunes.
The Murphy Beds’ first set is Thursday at 8 p.m. They’ll also be leading workshops throughout the weekend, host a dance at the JACC, and will close the festival at 9 p.m. Sunday.
