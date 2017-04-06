Juneau Afternoon – 4-7-17

Friday on A Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline hosts.

We’ll talk with the Hannah Yoter Band;

Nora Laughlin will talk about free tax preparation help;

Guest Dance Caller, Susie Kendig, will be here to preview her dances during the Alaska Folk Festival;

And we’ll get a preview of Saturday’s Alaska Originals concert, at 360 by The Lost Lakers

At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly. At 6:30, it’s Marketplace. At 7, it’s Left, Right & Center.

Following that, hear Planetary Radio, then Big Picture Science. At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective is at 10 on As It Happens, and BBC News at 11. That’s Friday on KTOO-Juneau.