Juneau Afternoon – 4-7-17

Friday on A Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline hosts.

We’ll talk with the Hannah Yoter Band;

Nora Laughlin will talk about free tax preparation help;

Guest Dance Caller, Susie Kendig, will be here to preview her dances during the Alaska Folk Festival;

And we’ll get a preview of Saturday’s Alaska Originals concert, at 360 by The Lost Lakers

At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly. At 6:30, it’s Marketplace. At 7, it’s Left, Right & Center.
Following that, hear Planetary Radio, then Big Picture Science. At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective is at 10 on As It Happens, and BBC News at 11. That’s Friday on KTOO-Juneau.

Recent headlines

  • Department of Health and Social Services Commissioner Valerie “Nurr’araaluk” Davidson and Nichelle Willams pulls stickers off boxes with on a Narcan kit assembly line at Covenant House in March. (Photo by Anne Hillman/Alaska Public Media)

    Narcan saves lives in opioid epidemic but it’s only the first step

    The state’s Department of Health and Social Services is starting to distribute Narcan kits around Alaska. The nasal spray stops opioid overdoses.

  • Is Bogoslof Volcano done erupting?

    Bogoslof Volcano is back at a low-level “advisory” for the first time since it began erupting more than three months ago. The Alaska Volcano Observatory downgraded Bogoslof’s alert level Wednesday, bringing it just one notch above “normal.”
  • Taylor Vidic rehearses with Queens, an eight-woman vocal ensemble playing the 2017 Alaska Folk Festival. (Photo by Jack Sanders/KTOO)

    All-female ensemble Queens to serenade Folk Fest stage

    Queens performs Thursday night at 8:45 p.m. on the Centennial Hall stage and Friday at the KXLL Showcase beginning at 10 p.m. at the Hangar Ballroom.
  • Witnesses wait to testify at a hearing in the U.S. House on the King Cove Road. (Photo by Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media)

    Congressman Don Young pulls punches for road foe

    At the U.S. Capitol, Alaska Rep. Don Young is known to berate Democrats and environmentalists who oppose his efforts to get a road for King Cove. Young accuses them of being indifferent to the lives of his constituents, the Alaska Natives who reside in a remote, isolated community.
