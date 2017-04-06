Juneau Afternoon – 4-7-17

Friday on A Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline hosts.
We’ll talk with the Hannah Yoter Band;
Nora Laughlin will talk about free tax preparation help;
Guest Dance Caller, Susie Kendig, will be here to preview her dances during the Alaska Folk Festival;
And we’ll get a preview of Saturday’s Alaska Originals concert, at 360 by The Lost Lakers
At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly. At 6:30, it’s Marketplace. At 7, it’s Left, Right & Center.
Following that, hear Planetary Radio, then Big Picture Science. At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective is at 10 on As It Happens, and BBC News at 11. That’s Friday on KTOO-Juneau.
Recent headlines
-
Narcan saves lives in opioid epidemic but it’s only the first stepThe state’s Department of Health and Social Services is starting to distribute Narcan kits around Alaska. The nasal spray stops opioid overdoses.
-
Is Bogoslof Volcano done erupting?Bogoslof Volcano is back at a low-level “advisory” for the first time since it began erupting more than three months ago. The Alaska Volcano Observatory downgraded Bogoslof’s alert level Wednesday, bringing it just one notch above “normal.”
-
All-female ensemble Queens to serenade Folk Fest stageQueens performs Thursday night at 8:45 p.m. on the Centennial Hall stage and Friday at the KXLL Showcase beginning at 10 p.m. at the Hangar Ballroom.
-
Congressman Don Young pulls punches for road foeAt the U.S. Capitol, Alaska Rep. Don Young is known to berate Democrats and environmentalists who oppose his efforts to get a road for King Cove. Young accuses them of being indifferent to the lives of his constituents, the Alaska Natives who reside in a remote, isolated community.