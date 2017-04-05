Senate Finance budget cut falls short of $300 million goal

The Senate will debate a state government budget for the coming year that is $262 million less than the current budget.
The Senate Finance Committee’s proposed cut is much deeper than the $32 million cut the House passed.
But it falls short of the $300 million that the Senate majority caucus announced as a reduction goal this winter.
Wasilla Republican Sen. Mike Dunleavy offered a series of cuts as budget amendments on Monday. They were defeated.
“The purpose in this is, as a caucus the Senate majority has agreed to reduce the budget by 300 million real dollars,” Dunleavy said. “This is an attempt to get us as close as possible to that reduction.”
One of Dunleavy’s amendments would have reduced the budget by another $103 million, without allocating where the cuts would be made. Gov. Bill Walker’s administration would have been tasked with making the cuts. Dunleavy was the only Finance Committee member to vote for the amendment.
Senate Finance Co-chairman Bethel Democrat Lyman Hoffman said the governor needs clear ideas about where reductions should be made.
“It’s been said, and the governor, governor’s office has said it, unallocated reductions are very difficult to manage,” Hoffman said.
The biggest Senate cuts are to transportation, education, and health and social services. The University of Alaska would be cut $22 million. University President Jim Johnsen said the cut would be “devastating.”
The full Senate was scheduled to begin debating amendments to the budget Wednesday, but delayed the discussion to possibly Thursday.
Recent headlines
-
Ask a Climatologist: Should we be worried about methane hydrates on the sea floor?Methane hydrates are clumps of gas entrapped in a water lattice on the ocean floor. Some scientists think of these hydrates as a 'time bomb' for climate change.
-
Recall effort underway for three Haines Assembly membersA group of Haines residents is trying to recall half of the borough assembly, including the two newest members. Resident Don Turner Jr., along with nine other people, signed three requests for recall petitions. They accuse Assembly members Tom Morphet, Heather Lende and Tresham Gregg of misconduct in office.
-
Most property assessments rise in JuneauJuneau property owners should have received property value notices that were mailed out last week. About 60 percent of properties saw their tax bill increase. These went up an average 3.5 percent; though some saw a hike as high as 10 percent.
-
Most, but not all, scientists agree that starvation killed hundreds of puffins last yearScientists agree seabirds are a good indicators of overall ecosystem health, but they can't agree on the cause of the Pribilof puffin die-off.