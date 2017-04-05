Juneau Afternoon – 4-6-17

Thursday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, we’ll meet The Murphy Beds, this year’s Guest Artists for the 43rd Annual Alaska Festival!

We’ll talk with photographers from the Alaska Association for the Photographic Arts whose work will be hanging in the KTOO hallways during April beginning this First Friday;

We’ll learn about a unique English Literature offer this Summer at UAS;

And Nancy DeCherney will be here for Arts Up.

And don’t forget KRNN’s live broadcast of the Thursday night’s Alaska Folk Festival concert.