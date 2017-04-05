2017 Folk Fest Nightlife Guide

It’s not hard to find something to do during the Alaska Folk Festival, but this year we tried to make it easy and list your favorite venue schedules all in one place. As these things go, we’ll be updating the schedule daily with changes, new events, and start times as we learn more.
Wednesday
- Tiny Post Office Concert Featuring The Quaintrelles & Nicole Church at 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Post
- Club Baby Seal at 7:00 & 9:00, Wendy Hladick & Mark Schultz at 8:00 at The Listening Room at the Hangar Ballroom
- Sam Burrous from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at Rockwell
- Open Mic with Alex K from 9:00 p.m. at the Rendezvous
Thursday
- Emma Hill and Kat Moore & Amund and the Sweaters at 7:00 p.m. at The Listening Room at the Hangar Ballroom
- Rumblefish at 9:00 p.m. at the Rendezvous
- Bluegrass Holiday at 9:30 p.m. at the Red Dog Saloon
- Louie’s Residency featuring Annie B. Good and The Quaintrelles in Douglas
- Open Mic at the Alaskan Hotel & Bar
Friday
- KXLL Showcase with Goldwing, The Quaintrelles, QUEENS, Nicole Church & Jacob Pickard at 10:00 p.m. at The Listening Room at the Hangar Ballroom
- Ryan Bowers And The Brain Trust, The Lost Lakers, The Cheapest Key & Open Mic at 7:00 at The Listening Room at the Hangar Ballroom
- North Country Cajun Club at the Alaskan Hotel & Bar
- Hannah Yoter Band & The Norris Bowers Band at 9:30 p.m. at the Red Dog Saloon
- Big Chimney Barn Dance at 10:00 p.m. at the Rendezvous
Saturday
- Pastor Lunchmeat and the Pimentos at 9:30 p.m. at the Red Dog Saloon
- Raisin Holy Hell at 10:00 p.m. at the Rendezvous
- The Great American Bluegrass Band at the Alaskan Hotel & Bar
- Bad Babes & Banjos at 8:00 at Rockwell
Sunday
- Tod Grebe & Cold Country at 9:30 p.m. at the Red Dog Saloon
- The Norris Bowers Band at the Alaskan Hotel & Bar
Alaskan Hotel & Bar
- Thursday – Open Mic
- Friday – North Country Cajun Club
- Saturday – The Great American Bluegrass Band
- Sunday – The Norris Bowers Band
Hangar Ballroom
- Wednesday – Club Baby Seal at 7:00 & 9:00, Wendy Hladick & Mark Schultz at 8:00
- Thursday – Emma Hill and Kat Moore & Amund and the Sweaters at 7:00 p.m.
- Friday – KXLL Showcase featuring: Goldwing, The Quaintrelles, QUEENS, Nicole Church & Jacob Pickard at 10:00 p.m.
- Ryan Bowers And The Brain Trust, The Lost Lakers, The Cheapest Key & Open Mic at 7:00
Red Dog Saloon
- Thursday – Bluegrass Holiday at 9:30 p.m.
- Friday – Hannah Yoter Band & The Norris Bowers Band at 9:30 p.m.
- Saturday – Pastor Lunchmeat and the Pimentos at 9:30 p.m.
- Sunday – Tod Grebe & Cold Country at 9:30 p.m.
The Rendezvous
- Wednesday – Open Mic with Alex K from 9:00 p.m.
- Thursday – Rumblefish at 9:00 p.m.
- Friday – Big Chimney Barn Dance at 10:00 p.m.
- Saturday – Raisin Holy Hell at 10:00 p.m.
Recent headlines
-
Senate Finance budget cut falls short of $300 million goalThe committee's proposed cut is much deeper than the $32 million cut the House passed.
-
Ask a Climatologist: Should we be worried about methane hydrates on the sea floor?Methane hydrates are clumps of gas entrapped in a water lattice on the ocean floor. Some scientists think of these hydrates as a 'time bomb' for climate change.
-
Recall effort underway for three Haines Assembly membersA group of Haines residents is trying to recall half of the borough assembly, including the two newest members. Resident Don Turner Jr., along with nine other people, signed three requests for recall petitions. They accuse Assembly members Tom Morphet, Heather Lende and Tresham Gregg of misconduct in office.
-
Most property assessments rise in JuneauJuneau property owners should have received property value notices that were mailed out last week. About 60 percent of properties saw their tax bill increase. These went up an average 3.5 percent; though some saw a hike as high as 10 percent.