2017 Folk Fest Nightlife Guide

Nicole Church performs a Red Carpet Concert during Celebration 2016. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)
Jacob Pickard plays the KXLL Showcase Friday at 10:00 at the Hangar Ballroom. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)
Taylor Vidic and Cameron Brockett of the Quaintrelles perform at Louie’s Douglass Inn at 9:00 Thursday. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)
Dan DeSloover and Dan Kirkwood perform on the F/V Arete during their Tiny Desk Contest submission. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)
Jeremy “Junior” Kane of the Great American Bluegrass Band plays Saturday at the Alaska. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)

It’s not hard to find something to do during the Alaska Folk Festival, but this year we tried to make it easy and list your favorite venue schedules all in one place. As these things go, we’ll be updating the schedule daily with changes, new events, and start times as we learn more.

Nicole Church performs at Kindred Post Wednesday at 7:00. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)

Wednesday

Thursday

  • Emma Hill and Kat Moore & Amund and the Sweaters at 7:00 p.m. at The Listening Room at the Hangar Ballroom 
  • Rumblefish at 9:00 p.m. at the Rendezvous
  • Bluegrass Holiday at 9:30 p.m. at the Red Dog Saloon
  • Louie’s Residency featuring Annie B. Good and The Quaintrelles in Douglas
  • Open Mic at the Alaskan Hotel & Bar
Dan DeSloover and Dan Kirkwood of Goldwing

Dan DeSloover and Dan Kirkwood perform on the F/V Arete during their Tiny Desk Contest submission. Goldwing  headlines the KXLL Showcase Friday at the Hangar Ballroom. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)(Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)

Friday

Saturday

  • Pastor Lunchmeat and the Pimentos at 9:30 p.m. at the Red Dog Saloon
  • Raisin Holy Hell at 10:00 p.m. at the Rendezvous
  • The Great American Bluegrass Band at the Alaskan Hotel & Bar
  • Bad Babes & Banjos at 8:00 at Rockwell

Sunday

Erin Heist plays with North Country Cajun Club Friday at the Alaskan. (Photo By Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)

Alaskan Hotel & Bar

 

Hangar Ballroom

  • Wednesday – Club Baby Seal at 7:00 & 9:00, Wendy Hladick & Mark Schultz at 8:00
  • Thursday – Emma Hill and Kat Moore & Amund and the Sweaters at 7:00 p.m.
  • Friday – KXLL Showcase featuring: Goldwing, The Quaintrelles, QUEENS, Nicole Church & Jacob Pickard at 10:00 p.m.
    • Ryan Bowers And The Brain TrustThe Lost Lakers, The Cheapest Key & Open Mic at 7:00

 

Red Dog Saloon

 

The Rendezvous

 

