Oil company fined $10 million for illegally transporting a drill rig to Alaska

An oil company operating in Alaska will pay $10 million for violating federal law that prohibits foreign vessels from transporting merchandise within the United States.
The U.S. Department of Justice announced a settlement on Tuesday with Furie Operating Alaska.
The company primarily operates in Cook Inlet. In 2011, it brought a drill rig to work in the Kitchen Lights unit in Cook Inlet.
But, when Furie transported the rig from the Gulf of Mexico to Alaska, it used a foreign-flagged vessel without getting a waiver from the Department of Homeland Security. Waivers may be granted if no U.S. vessel is able to transport the merchandise.
Furie has been contesting the penalty since 2012. No one from the company immediately returned a phone call about the settlement.
The rig is still in Alaska, currently docked in Seward. Furie isn’t using it anymore; the company replaced it with a larger rig.
Recent headlines
-
Bidding closes for building Trump’s border wallThe opening stage for construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall has begun with contractors offering their prototype designs and lawmakers debating over funding the project.
-
State confident less than 10 gallons of crude leaked into Cook Inlet, but investigation continuesThe state is fairly confident the final estimate for the oil spill in Cook Inlet won't exceed 10 gallons, but pinning down exactly how much oil escaped won't be easy.
-
Git Hayetsk uses dance to revise indigenous historyUniversity of Alaska assistant professor Mique’l Dangeli tells a very different version of the founding of Metlakatla, a community in the Annette Islands Reserve, Alaska’s only reservation.
-
Alaska Railroad reports $4.4 million loss in 2016The Alaska Railroad Corporation had a rough year in 2016, where it saw a dramatic drop in revenue. The company finished 2016 $4.4 million in the red.