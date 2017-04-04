Newscast- April 4, 2017

In this newscast:
- President Donald Trump signed legislation siding with Alaska’s request for predator control on federal wildlife refuges,
- Alaska marijuana regulators are expected to resume debate over onsite consumption,
- A company that sought to develop a major coal mine 45 miles (southwest of Anchorage has suspended applications for state permits, and
- Fairbanks police have opened a homicide investigation after discovering a man dead near the downtown business district.
Recent headlines
State confident less than 10 gallons of crude leaked into Cook Inlet, but investigation continuesThe state is fairly confident the final estimate for the oil spill in Cook Inlet won't exceed 10 gallons, but pinning down exactly how much oil escaped won't be easy.
Git Hayetsk uses dance to revise indigenous historyUniversity of Alaska assistant professor Mique’l Dangeli tells a very different version of the founding of Metlakatla, a community in the Annette Islands Reserve, Alaska’s only reservation.
Oil company fined $10 million for illegally transporting a drill rig to AlaskaSettlement comes after Furie Alaska violated the Jones Act in 2011.
Alaska Railroad reports $4.4 million loss in 2016The Alaska Railroad Corporation had a rough year in 2016, where it saw a dramatic drop in revenue. The company finished 2016 $4.4 million in the red.