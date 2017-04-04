Newscast- April 4, 2017

 

In this newscast:

  • President Donald Trump signed legislation siding with Alaska’s request for predator control on federal wildlife refuges,
  • Alaska marijuana regulators are expected to resume debate over onsite consumption,
  • A company that sought to develop a major coal mine 45 miles (southwest of Anchorage has suspended applications for state permits, and
  • Fairbanks police have opened a homicide investigation after discovering a man dead near the downtown business district.
