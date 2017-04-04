Listen to Playboy Spaceman’s George Kuhar cover Juneau filmmaker Lisle Hebert

Juneau songwriter George Kuhar plays in the band Playboy Spaceman, but Tuesday he’s playing alone on the Alaska Folk Festival stage. Among the originals and cuts from his band, Kuhar also is performing a song written by friend and late Alaskan filmmaker Lisle Hebert.
Hear an excerpt below, recorded in Peabody’s Monster rehearsal space:
Stream the Alaska Folk Festival online or listen live at KRNN Juneau 102.7 FM.
