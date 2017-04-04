Juneau Afternoon – 4-5-17

Wednesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,

Carl Broderson will be here to highlight the Juneau Youth Sailing program;

Pat Belec will discuss learning to tango;

We’ll talk to Julie Pigot about her art;

And we’ll get an update from our friends at Eaglecrest.

That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, today on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org

