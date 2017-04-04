Juneau Afternoon – 4-5-17

Wednesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,
Carl Broderson will be here to highlight the Juneau Youth Sailing program;
Pat Belec will discuss learning to tango;
We’ll talk to Julie Pigot about her art;
And we’ll get an update from our friends at Eaglecrest.
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, today on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org
Recent headlines
-
State confident less than 10 gallons of crude leaked into Cook Inlet, but investigation continuesThe state is fairly confident the final estimate for the oil spill in Cook Inlet won't exceed 10 gallons, but pinning down exactly how much oil escaped won't be easy.
-
Git Hayetsk uses dance to revise indigenous historyUniversity of Alaska assistant professor Mique’l Dangeli tells a very different version of the founding of Metlakatla, a community in the Annette Islands Reserve, Alaska’s only reservation.
-
Oil company fined $10 million for illegally transporting a drill rig to AlaskaSettlement comes after Furie Alaska violated the Jones Act in 2011.
-
Alaska Railroad reports $4.4 million loss in 2016The Alaska Railroad Corporation had a rough year in 2016, where it saw a dramatic drop in revenue. The company finished 2016 $4.4 million in the red.