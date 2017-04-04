Juneau Afternoon – 4-4-17

Tuesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,
Scott Burton Scott Burton will host;
We’ll get an update on Library activities;
We’ll get details on First Friday at the Juneau-Douglas City Museum;
We’ll learn about the Amalga Distillery and talk with guitar-maker George Gress;
And Cynthia McFeeters will update us on what’s happening with the Juneau Community Charter School.
That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music & more, Tuesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon;
At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6, it’s Alaska News Nightly, Telling Tales at 7, New Letters On the Air at 7:30, followed at 8 by Selected Shorts.
At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective follows at 10 on As It Happens, and BBC News at 11. That’s Tuesday on KTOO-Juneau.
Don’t forget the live broadcast of the 43 Annual Alaska Folk Festival tonight beginning at 7.
Recent headlines
State confident less than 10 gallons of crude leaked into Cook Inlet, but investigation continuesThe state is fairly confident the final estimate for the oil spill in Cook Inlet won't exceed 10 gallons, but pinning down exactly how much oil escaped won't be easy.
Git Hayetsk uses dance to revise indigenous historyUniversity of Alaska assistant professor Mique’l Dangeli tells a very different version of the founding of Metlakatla, a community in the Annette Islands Reserve, Alaska’s only reservation.
Oil company fined $10 million for illegally transporting a drill rig to AlaskaSettlement comes after Furie Alaska violated the Jones Act in 2011.
Alaska Railroad reports $4.4 million loss in 2016The Alaska Railroad Corporation had a rough year in 2016, where it saw a dramatic drop in revenue. The company finished 2016 $4.4 million in the red.