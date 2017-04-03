Newscast- April 3, 2017

In this newscast:
- An update on the oil spill in Cook Inlet that was first reported on Saturday, and
- Alaska owes public workers more in pensions than it has in assets.
Recent headlines
Ketchikan’s first pot shop set to openThe Stoney Moose will open this week as Ketchikan's first retail marijuana shop, if an inspection goes well. Owners also hope to open a cannabis café.
Crude oil leak in Cook Inlet halted successfully; spill volume still unknownState regulators on Monday said a leak from a crude oil pipeline in Cook Inlet was halted successfully.
Regulations liberalized in the Craig spawn-on-kelp fisheryIt could be a good year for herring near Craig. But that doesn’t mean it’s a good year for commercial fishermen in the spawn-on-kelp pound fishery.
Echoes of past ring loudly at WWII internment anniversary ceremonyIt's been 75 years since the U.S. government forcibly removed the first Japanese Americans from their West Coast homes. They were remembered in a Washington ceremony.