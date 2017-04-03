Juneau Afternoon – 4-3-17

Tuesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,
Scott Burton Scott Burton will host;
We’ll get an update on Library activities;
We’ll find out about thw Hospice and Home Care Fun Run’
We’ll get details on First Friday at the Juneau-Douglas City Museum;
We’ll learn about the Amalga Distillery and talk with guitar-maker George Gress;
And Cynthia McFeeters will update us on what’s happening with the Juneau Community Charter School.
That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music & more, Tuesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon;
At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6, it’s Alaska News Nightly, Telling Tales at 7, New Letters On the Air at 7:30, followed at 8 by Selected Shorts.
At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective follows at 10 on As It Happens, and BBC News at 11. That’s Tuesday on KTOO-Juneau.
Ketchikan’s first pot shop set to openThe Stoney Moose will open this week as Ketchikan's first retail marijuana shop, if an inspection goes well. Owners also hope to open a cannabis café.
Crude oil leak in Cook Inlet halted successfully; spill volume still unknownState regulators on Monday said a leak from a crude oil pipeline in Cook Inlet was halted successfully.
Regulations liberalized in the Craig spawn-on-kelp fisheryIt could be a good year for herring near Craig. But that doesn’t mean it’s a good year for commercial fishermen in the spawn-on-kelp pound fishery.
Echoes of past ring loudly at WWII internment anniversary ceremonyIt's been 75 years since the U.S. government forcibly removed the first Japanese Americans from their West Coast homes. They were remembered in a Washington ceremony.