Video: Can we harness the power of Cook Inlet?

Cook Inlet has some of the most dramatic tidal shifts on the planet. From scientists to startups, many have speculated how this fast-flowing water could be harnessed to produce electricity. Professor Tom Ravens (University of Alaska Anchorage) and Chris Rose (Renewable Energy Project Alaska) discuss the potential and challenges of tapping hydro-kinetic energy.
