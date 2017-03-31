Juneau Afternoon – 4-3-17

By March 31, 2017A Juneau Afternoon

Monday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will be your host.

Find out about this Thursday’s Early Learning Fair;

We’ll talk with visiting musician, Dave Stancliff, from Tok, here for the Alaska Folk Festival;

We’ll get an update about the Juneau Police Department, with Chief Bryce Johnson;

And we’ll learn about the Disney Sing-Along JAMM fund-raising dinner;

