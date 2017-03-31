Juneau Afternoon – 4-3-17

Monday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will be your host.
Find out about this Thursday’s Early Learning Fair;
We’ll talk with visiting musician, Dave Stancliff, from Tok, here for the Alaska Folk Festival;
We’ll get an update about the Juneau Police Department, with Chief Bryce Johnson;
And we’ll learn about the Disney Sing-Along JAMM fund-raising dinner;
Recent headlines
Juneau superintendent questions funding planSen. Shelley Hughes' education reform bill is meeting opposition, including from Juneau School Superintendent Mark Miller.
Video: Can we harness the power of Cook Inlet?Cook Inlet has some of the most dramatic tidal shifts on the planet. From scientists to startups, many have speculated how this fast-flowing water could be harnessed to produce electricity.
High avalanche danger for JuneauSlides have already been reported down the Behrends Avenue chute and Chop Gully off of Mount Juneau, and Snowslide Gulch near Thane.
High school student honored for Gold Creek rescueA 14-year-old Juneau high school student was honored by the governor's office today for rescuing a 5-year-old boy he saw fall into a fast-running creek.