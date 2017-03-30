Troopers release names of 2 officers in fatal shooting

Alaska State Troopers have released the names of two officers who fired their weapons, killing a suspect.
The agency says Trooper Christopher Havens, an officer since February 2012, and Trooper Jason Somerville, employed since August 2015, fired their weapons.
Thirty-six-year-old Justin Smith of Wasilla died in the shooting. Smith is suspected of killing a trooper dog, a 3-year-old Dutch shepherd named Rico. Havens was the dog’s handler.
Troopers just before 3 a.m. Sunday tried stopping Smith’s car for a traffic violation near Wasilla. He sped off.
After a 45-minute chase, troopers used spike strips to stop the car near Mile 45.5 Parks Highway. Smith fled on foot.
Havens released the dog. Troopers say Smith turned and shot the dog with a handgun. The troopers fired and mortally wounded Smith.
Recent headlines
-
Alcohol, drugs cost Alaska economy $3 billion a yearWhile much of the recent focus has been on the opioid crisis, a report found that alcohol use causes more economic damage.
-
What is the Arctic Council and how does it work?Eight Arctic nations, six circumpolar indigenous groups, and over 30 representatives from other countries and organizations participate in the intergovernmental forum.
-
Kake resident remembers ’64 earthquake as state recognizes disaster saftetyA tsunami warning drill takes place once a year, and one village in Southeast has not forgotten the importance of being ready when disaster strikes.
-
The weird, wonderful world of Nome after IditarodNome turns into a bit of a carnival when the Iditarod winner mushes into town. For nearly a week, racers continue arriving before the banquet that officially concludes each year’s Iditarod.