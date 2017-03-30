Troopers release names of 2 officers in fatal shooting

Alaska State Troopers have released the names of two officers who fired their weapons, killing a suspect.

The agency says Trooper Christopher Havens, an officer since February 2012, and Trooper Jason Somerville, employed since August 2015, fired their weapons.

Thirty-six-year-old Justin Smith of Wasilla died in the shooting. Smith is suspected of killing a trooper dog, a 3-year-old Dutch shepherd named Rico. Havens was the dog’s handler.

Troopers just before 3 a.m. Sunday tried stopping Smith’s car for a traffic violation near Wasilla. He sped off.

After a 45-minute chase, troopers used spike strips to stop the car near Mile 45.5 Parks Highway. Smith fled on foot.

Havens released the dog. Troopers say Smith turned and shot the dog with a handgun. The troopers fired and mortally wounded Smith.