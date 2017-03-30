Juneau Afternoon – 3-31-17

Today at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline hosts.
He’ll talk with Nimbus creator, Robert Murray, about his presentation at the State Museum Friday evening;
Rhonda Gardinier will be here to highlight the Not-So-Silent Film Festival at the Gold town Theatre;
We’ll meet Russian performers, in town for weekend concerts;
At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly. At 6:30, it’s Marketplace. Left, Right & Center at 7, Planetary Radio at 7:30, with Big Picture Science at 8. At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective is on at 10 with As It Happens, and BBC News is at 11. That’s tonight on KTOO-Juneau.
Recent headlines
Seward left his mark on Alaska, but what about Washington, D.C.?When this mural in the U.S. Capitol was painted in the '90s, ideas about Western Expansion and Manifest Destiny had evolved. The artist wanted his work to reflect the understanding that the West wasn’t empty land before the settlers arrived.
Formerly all-Boeing Alaska Air to keep Airbus jets for ‘foreseeable future’Alaska Airlines CFO said most of the 68 Airbus jets in Virgin's fleet this year are on leases that run through at least 2021.
State suspends medical license of former Fairbanks Memorial Hospital chief of staffThe suspended doctor had a breakdown in January, requested a leave of absence from the hospital, then resigned.
Beyond believers and deniers: for Americans, climate change is complicatedResearchers at Yale have landed on a particular way of describing our complicated, contradictory climate change opinions.