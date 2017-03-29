Juneau warehouse pot grow gets the green light

The Juneau Planning Commission unanimously gave the green light to a 6,000-square-foot warehouse marijuana grow operation at its Tuesday meeting.

The decision marks the sixth licensed marijuana cultivation facility in the capital city.

It would be the second location for Green Elephant LLC, which plans a retail and growing operation at a Mill Street site south of downtown. The state has already licensed the Mill Street operation.

Co-owners Richard Dudas and Jennifer Canfield have also applied for an onsite consumption permit — but the state’s Marijuana Control Board remains undecided whether those would be allowed. Canfield is a former KTOO employee.