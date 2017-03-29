Juneau Afternoon – 3-29-17

Wednesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,
We’ll learn about Integrated Pre-School opportunities;
Collette Costa will be here to highlight a selection of films by the late Lisle Hebert;
Chris Giannoti will be here to talk about a Boy Scout Food Drive;
And we’ll get an update from our friends at Eaglecrest.
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, today on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org
Recent headlines
-
Ask a Climatologist: Arctic sea ice drives climate around the globeAcross the globe, the entire atmospheric circulation pattern is driven by temperature differences between the tropical latitudes and the Arctic.
-
Gov. Walker supports credit score insurance bill he vetoed last yearAlaska governor Bill Walker vetoed legislation last year that would have allowed insurers to use credit scores to determine personal insurance rates. Last year's bill, he said, did not adequately protect consumers, but he supports this year's version.
-
Alaska Department of Corrections denies reports of Douglas expansionThe Alaska Department of Corrections says Senate Bill 91 mandates expanded pre-trial services. Rumors that a Douglas office building could be part of the plan has neighbors alarmed and a state lawmaker demanding answers.
-
Lawmakers eye lower health care cost as way of lowering budgetThe legislature ordered a study last year, looking at whether the state could save money by creating a new health care authority.