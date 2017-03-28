Newscast- March 28, 2017

In this newscast:
- There was a power outage over the weekend at Eaglecrest Ski Area.
- Hilcorp has reduced the amount of natural gas flowing into Cook Inlet.
- President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at reversing his predecessor’s plan to reduce carbon emissions and creating jobs.
- A Russian billionaire said he’s willing to take part in U.S. Congressional hearings regarding President Trump’s campaign ties to Russia.
- Mitch McConnell said the Senate has no plans to address health care.
Recent headlines
-
Alaska Department of Corrections denies reports of Douglas expansionThe Alaska Department of Corrections says Senate Bill 91 mandates expanded pre-trial services. Rumors that a Douglas office building could be part of the plan has neighbors alarmed and a state lawmaker demanding answers.
-
Lawmakers eye lower health care cost as way of lowering budgetThe legislature ordered a study last year, looking at whether the state could save money by creating a new health care authority.
-
Top athletes compete in Haines for Freeride World TourIt was two hours of incredible runs, incredible heartbreaks, and one avalanche.
-
Young gives Trump a hand at bill signingAlaska Congressman Don Young was at the White House Monday to see the president sign a bill that repeals an Obama administration rule known as “BLM Planning 2.0.”