Newscast- March 28, 2017

In this newscast:

  • There was a power outage over the weekend at Eaglecrest Ski Area.
  • Hilcorp has reduced the amount of natural gas flowing into Cook Inlet.
  • President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at reversing his predecessor’s plan to reduce carbon emissions and creating jobs.
  • A Russian billionaire said he’s willing to take part in U.S. Congressional hearings regarding President Trump’s campaign ties to Russia.
  • Mitch McConnell said the Senate has no plans to address health care.
