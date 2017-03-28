Juneau Afternoon–3-28-2017

Tuesday on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton hosts:
We’ll get an update on the Juneau Community Band;
We’ll hear about this Friday’s ACLU Citizen Activist workshop;
Michelle Ridgeway, Beth Weigel, and Collette Costa will preview the Science on Screen event;
And we’ll check in with the Juneau School District.
Recent headlines
Alaska Department of Corrections denies reports of Douglas expansionThe Alaska Department of Corrections says Senate Bill 91 mandates expanded pre-trial services. Rumors that a Douglas office building could be part of the plan has neighbors alarmed and a state lawmaker demanding answers.
Lawmakers eye lower health care cost as way of lowering budgetThe legislature ordered a study last year, looking at whether the state could save money by creating a new health care authority.
Top athletes compete in Haines for Freeride World TourIt was two hours of incredible runs, incredible heartbreaks, and one avalanche.
Young gives Trump a hand at bill signingAlaska Congressman Don Young was at the White House Monday to see the president sign a bill that repeals an Obama administration rule known as “BLM Planning 2.0.”