Juneau Afternoon – 3-28-17

Beth Weigel and Collette Costa will be here to spotlight the upcoming Science on a Screen program;
Patricia Turner Custard will be here to highlight the ACLU Citizen Activist Workshop,
We’ll get an update on the Juneau Community Band;
Collette Costa will be here to highlight this week’s Science on a Screen;
Community member and STEM Coalition member Brenda Taylor will bring along a teacher to talk about Science Technology Engineering and Math events and activities in Juneau schools.
That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music & more, Tuesday at 3 ON A Juneau Afternoon;
Recent headlines
UPS, Delta oppose proposal to triple state jet fuel taxBut the Alaska Trucking Association supports a similar increase on fuel for cars and trucks.
Juneau planning commission to consider warehouse pot growAnother marijuana grow facility is scheduled to go before the Juneau Planning Commission on Tuesday. If approved, it would add to the growing number of licensed cultivators in the capital city.
Sitka sac roe herring fishery close to being overThere is just under a thousand tons of herring left to catch in the Sitka sac roe herring fishery after the last opening on Saturday.
Avalanche Engulfs Student Trip In Japan, Leaving At Least 8 Presumed Dead"Suddenly everything turned white," one student told local media. A mountaineering training exercise had drawn students and teachers from high schools across the region.