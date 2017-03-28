Juneau Afternoon – 3-28-17

Beth Weigel and Collette Costa will be here to spotlight the upcoming Science on a Screen program;
Patricia Turner Custard will be here to highlight the ACLU Citizen Activist Workshop,
We’ll get an update on the Juneau Community Band;
Community member and STEM Coalition member Brenda Taylor will bring along a teacher to talk about Science Technology Engineering and Math events and activities in Juneau schools.
That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music & more, Tuesday at 3 ON A Juneau Afternoon;

