Juneau Afternoon – 3-27-17

Monday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon,
Learn how to lobby effectively with Judith Mitchell and Chris Niemi, from the League of Women Voters;
We’ll learn about the Cape Decision Lighthouse Society;
And Rebecca Gaguine will be here with details about Advocacy Training from AWARE.
Recent headlines
UPS, Delta oppose proposal to triple state jet fuel taxBut the Alaska Trucking Association supports a similar increase on fuel for cars and trucks.
Juneau planning commission to consider warehouse pot growAnother marijuana grow facility is scheduled to go before the Juneau Planning Commission on Tuesday. If approved, it would add to the growing number of licensed cultivators in the capital city.
Sitka sac roe herring fishery close to being overThere is just under a thousand tons of herring left to catch in the Sitka sac roe herring fishery after the last opening on Saturday.
Avalanche Engulfs Student Trip In Japan, Leaving At Least 8 Presumed Dead"Suddenly everything turned white," one student told local media. A mountaineering training exercise had drawn students and teachers from high schools across the region.