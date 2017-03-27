Juneau man arrested after Friday standoff

A Juneau man was arrested by police after two-and-a-half-hour armed standoff late Friday evening.

Donald Ray Hosier, 34, was charged with third-degree misconduct involving weapons and two counts of second-degree assault after the incident in the 3000 block of Nowell Avenue in West Juneau.

Police said a woman resident reported being assaulted and locked out of her apartment by a man with a firearm. Two children were reportedly in the apartment when the incident occurred.

Police said they were able to eventually convince Hosier to leave the apartment. He was taken into custody and then lodged at Lemon Creek Correctional Center where he was held without bail.

No injuries were reported.