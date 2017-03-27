Juneau Afternoon 3-28-17

Tuesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,
We’ll get an update on the Juneau Community Band;
Collette Costa will be here to highlight this week’s Science on a Screen;
Community member and STEM Coalition member Brenda Taylor will bring along a teacher to talk about Science Technology Engineering and Math events and activities in Juneau schools.
That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music & more, Tuesday at 3 ON A Juneau Afternoon;
Recent headlines
Juneau planning commission to consider warehouse pot growAnother marijuana grow facility is scheduled to go before the Juneau Planning Commission on Tuesday. If approved, it would add to the growing number of licensed cultivators in the capital city.
Sitka sac roe herring fishery close to being overThere is just under a thousand tons of herring left to catch in the Sitka sac roe herring fishery after the last opening on Saturday.
Avalanche Engulfs Student Trip In Japan, Leaving At Least 8 Presumed Dead"Suddenly everything turned white," one student told local media. A mountaineering training exercise had drawn students and teachers from high schools across the region.
Alaska lawmakers, industry, grapple with oil subsidiesHouse Bill 111 is the latest proposed tweak to the state’s oil tax system, one that supporters hope will get the state out of the business of writing checks to oil companies.