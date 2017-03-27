Juneau Afternoon 3-28-17

By March 27, 2017A Juneau Afternoon

Tuesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,
We’ll get an update on the Juneau Community Band;
Collette Costa will be here to highlight this week’s Science on a Screen;
Community member and STEM Coalition member Brenda Taylor will bring along a teacher to talk about Science Technology Engineering and Math events and activities in Juneau schools.
That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music & more, Tuesday at 3 ON A Juneau Afternoon;

0

Recent headlines

X