Juneau Afternoon 3-28-17

Tuesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,

We’ll get an update on the Juneau Community Band;

Collette Costa will be here to highlight this week’s Science on a Screen;

Community member and STEM Coalition member Brenda Taylor will bring along a teacher to talk about Science Technology Engineering and Math events and activities in Juneau schools.

That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music & more, Tuesday at 3 ON A Juneau Afternoon;

