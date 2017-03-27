Juneau Afternoon – 3-28-17

Monday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton hosts:
Judith Mitchell and Chris Niemi, from the League of Women Voters, will teach us about effective lobbying;
We’ll learn about the Cape Decision Lighthouse Society;
Rebecca Gaguine will be here with details about Advocacy Training from AWARE;
And KTOO President and General Manager Bill Legere will talk about the Spring Membership Drive.
At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly. At 6:30, it’s Marketplace. Tonight at 7, we’ll feature a repeat program about Healing, with guest Mary Pat Schilly.
Juneau planning commission to consider warehouse pot growAnother marijuana grow facility is scheduled to go before the Juneau Planning Commission on Tuesday. If approved, it would add to the growing number of licensed cultivators in the capital city.
Sitka sac roe herring fishery close to being overThere is just under a thousand tons of herring left to catch in the Sitka sac roe herring fishery after the last opening on Saturday.
Avalanche Engulfs Student Trip In Japan, Leaving At Least 8 Presumed Dead"Suddenly everything turned white," one student told local media. A mountaineering training exercise had drawn students and teachers from high schools across the region.
Alaska lawmakers, industry, grapple with oil subsidiesHouse Bill 111 is the latest proposed tweak to the state’s oil tax system, one that supporters hope will get the state out of the business of writing checks to oil companies.