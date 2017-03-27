Juneau Afternoon – 3-28-17

Monday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton hosts:

Judith Mitchell and Chris Niemi, from the League of Women Voters, will teach us about effective lobbying;

We’ll learn about the Cape Decision Lighthouse Society;

Rebecca Gaguine will be here with details about Advocacy Training from AWARE;

And KTOO President and General Manager Bill Legere will talk about the Spring Membership Drive.

At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly. At 6:30, it’s Marketplace. Tonight at 7, we’ll feature a repeat program about Healing, with guest Mary Pat Schilly.