Steve Brandner honored as Walter Soboleff Award winner

Imagine being elbowed by a great man.

Imagine a great man backing you down into the paint, turning to score over you and knocking you to the floor.

Then imagine a great man reaching down to help you up.

This is what I remember about Juneau-Douglas High School junior Steve Brandner. It was 1978. I was a senior and a four-year starter on the Petersburg High School Vikings basketball team that was in a battle at JDHS against the Crimson Bears for the Region V Championship.

Thanks to Brandner our championship did not materialize but JDHS’ did. Steve was not their star, but he was the cog in the machine that made their engine run smoothly.

It is something that he would continue through his life… being the team player, going above and beyond what was expected, and doing it all unselfishly and without fanfare.

Until now, when I, and countless others, can elbow him back.

On Saturday at the Juneau Lions Club 71st Annual Gold Medal Basketball Tournament, Lion Steve Brandner was chosen as the recipient of the Walter A. Soboleff Achievement Award, the tournament’s highest honor.

“To be honored with that…” Brandner’s voice filled with emotion and he paused, the gym was still buzzing with the presentation. “I am still trying to get a grip on that, I really am. It was something I never expected myself to even be in the running for. I am just totally blown away.”

Brandner said he will always remember playing in the tournament and being on championship teams and all-tourney teams. and the competitiveness of play.

Brandner played in his first Gold Medal Tournament in 1979 and it stretched to 23 years of action in the AA, A, C and M brackets. He played in seven championship games, winning titles in 1982, ’86, ’96, 2007 and ’09. His teams were runner-up in ’86 and ’05.

Brandner was an all tournament selection 11 times: ’82, ’84, ’86, ’87, ’88, ’89, ’96, ’97, ’05, ’07 and ’09. In ’96 he was the tournament Most Valuable Player. Brandner also coached Gold Medal teams in ’98, ’99 and ’06.

Through all the tough competitions, the bangs and bruises, he would get up after being knocked down or help those knocked down.

“Those traits were something I saw in Gold Medal growing up,” Brandner said. “The competition is fierce here… but when it is all done, you are friends still, you work with these people to help their communities. And then I have been lucky enough to be a lions club member and help with the tournament. I watched all the recipients get honors, sportsmanship awards and the Walter Soboleff has been the greatest… now to hear my name, I am humbled.”

The award is named in honor of Lion Monarch Dr. Walter A. Soboleff (12/14/1908 – 5/22/2011) who once said, “Gold Medal is the grandpa of all tournaments.”

It is an opportunity for the Juneau Lions Club to recognize an individual who carried forward, throughout their years of association with the tournament, the pride and support they gave for their community, team and Lions Club tournament. The criteria involves volunteer work in their community, leadership on and off the court, spirit, pride in community, motivation, conduct, sportsmanship, teamwork and other personal traits that deserve to be considered.

Brandner was noted for being the JDHS Fast Break Basketball Club President; part of the JDHS ‘Basketball Booster Club’ that raised funds and was heavily involved with putting in a new gym floor and score boards; active in Juneau Youth Activities Board; JDHS Assistant Basketball Coach; volunteered time and expertise in JDHS Building Trades Program; Volunteer for the Juneau Ski Team while his daughter Kristen was in the racing program; Volunteered building props for the Juneau-Douglas Dance Team while his daughter Kayla was on the dance team; Fixed and put on roofs free of charge for people in his church; Yearly financial support for all youth sports in Juneau; and received Juneau School District Employee of the Year (for going up and beyond).

“My husband is such a giver and one of the most generous men I have ever met,” wife Monica Brandner said. “For Steve to reach down and help somebody up is really important to him. I have watched Steve grow as a leader through the years. He carries a spirit of excellence inside him. When he does something he gives 110 percent, that is who he is. He has such a heart for helping others. He puts a hand down and picks somebody up, that is huge for Steve, that he can help other people succeed, it is not just about him.”

She stated her husband takes what he learned in life and passes it onto youth or young men he coached or his daughters Kristian and Kayla.

“I see a lot of it in his daughters,” Monica Brandner said. “They got their dad’s determination. He passed on a legacy to them of amazing work ethic and never giving up, just serving others. He is one of the most generous givers I have ever known, with his time and his finances, he passes that legacy on to not only the youth of Juneau but more importantly, to his daughters and his grand children.”

As a player, Brandner earned Gold Medal Basketball Tournament Hall of Fame selection. He has also held many Juneau Lions Club officer positions, including President and Treasurer.

He coordinated all activities involved with getting and maintaining gym operations, arranged for the basketball officials travel, housing and transporting and has been a serious mover and shaker in Hall Of Fame decisions.

“Steves’ goal has always been to make sure everything went smoothly for everyone who participated and supported the Juneau Lions Club,” club president Ed Hotch said. “Lion Steve’s word is gold because he can is trusted and has the reputation of being fair in every decision and judgement he is asked to make.”

Brandner was a contributing member of the group that recommended the Gold Medal Basketball Tournament be considered as an ‘Event’ worthy of being in the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame and it was inducted in 2012.

Hotch acknowledged Brandner’s donation of his time, personal construction expertise, financial aid and other kinds of assistance to other Juneau Community organizations that help provide service to those in need.

“He epitomizes the Motto of the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame,” Hotch said. “Teach * Honor * Inspire.”

The JLCGMT had one other presentation for Brandner.

During the final awards of the tournament they presented him with a large gold basketball-shaped trophy for his years of service.

It was just such a trophy that Brandner, as a junior for JDHS years ago, helped his high school teammates earn over my team.

And I could not feel prouder for him