Juneau Afternoon–3-23-2017

Today on A Juneau Afternoon, Joan Pardes hosts:
We’ll hear about a lecture at UAS titled “The Northwest Passage: A Tale of Two Transits”;
We’ll get a preview of the PFLAG pride chorus’s next performance;
Erin Kirkland will join us to tell us about her new book “Alaska on the Go: Exploring the Alaska Marine Highway System with Children”;
And we’ll hear Arts Up with Nancy DeCherney.
Recent headlines
-
Military officials discuss REAL ID urgency, other issuesVisitors to military bases who don’t have compliant IDs will have to be accompanied by military personnel, which the leaders say will be impractical.
-
Inter-Island Ferry attracts more passengersSoutheast Alaska’s independent ferry system is working its way out of a ridership slump. Numbers are up on the Hollis-to-Ketchikan route.
-
Ask a Climatologist: Clear and cold on repeatFor most of the state, the entire month of March has been clear and cold.
-
Judge declines to throw out charges in homicide caseRetrial of Christopher Strawn on charges related to the 2015 death of Brandon Cook is still set for Oct. 2.