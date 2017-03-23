Juneau Afternoon–3-23-2017

Today on A Juneau Afternoon, Joan Pardes hosts:

We’ll hear about a lecture at UAS titled “The Northwest Passage: A Tale of Two Transits”;

We’ll get a preview of the PFLAG pride chorus’s next performance;

Erin Kirkland will join us to tell us about her new book “Alaska on the Go: Exploring the Alaska Marine Highway System with Children”;

And we’ll hear Arts Up with Nancy DeCherney.