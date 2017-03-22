New leadership at Juneau’s electric utility

The president of Juneau’s electric utility announced on Wednesday that he’s retiring after 34 years. Tim McLeod started his career at Alaska Electric Light & Power in 1983 as an engineer. In 2002, he was promoted to president.

He says one of his biggest achievements during his decades-long career was the construction of the Lake Dorothy hydro project. That project included selling surplus energy to Princess Cruise Lines and Hecla’s Greens Creek mine.

McLeod says the deal helped keep the price for its regular customers low.

“I guess it’s one of the things that I’ll always remember for sure, and I will always be proud that we were able to that,” McLeod said. “I mean, my grandsons will be someday enjoying the benefit of that whole arrangement.”

Connie Hulbert will take over McLeod’s role in July. She currently serves as the utility’s vice president.