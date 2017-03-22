New leadership at Juneau’s electric utility

The president of Juneau’s electric utility announced on Wednesday that he’s retiring after 34 years. Tim McLeod started his career at Alaska Electric Light & Power in 1983 as an engineer. In 2002, he was promoted to president.
He says one of his biggest achievements during his decades-long career was the construction of the Lake Dorothy hydro project. That project included selling surplus energy to Princess Cruise Lines and Hecla’s Greens Creek mine.
McLeod says the deal helped keep the price for its regular customers low.
“I guess it’s one of the things that I’ll always remember for sure, and I will always be proud that we were able to that,” McLeod said. “I mean, my grandsons will be someday enjoying the benefit of that whole arrangement.”
Connie Hulbert will take over McLeod’s role in July. She currently serves as the utility’s vice president.
Recent headlines
-
After 30 years, Raven Shark pole back in SitkaThe totem pole is an icon of the Pacific Northwest. The carved art form showcases clan stories and family crests in museums around the world. After more than 30 years in the Anchorage Museum, a century-old pole from Southeast has made it back to Sitka, where curators are prepping a permanent home.
-
Longtime leader Rosita Worl to leave Sealaska boardOne of the Sealaska regional Native corporation’s longest-serving leaders is stepping down. Rosita Worl says she will not run for another term after 30 years on the board.
-
Murkowski at odds with Trump’s call to end NEA fundingPresident Donald Trump’s budget outline calls for eliminating funding for the National Endowment for the Arts. The NEA has been a frequent target of Republicans, but U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski supports the endowment, and Tuesday she won the 2017 Congressional Arts Leadership Award.
-
Former Trump campaign head Manafort was paid millions by a Putin ally, AP saysTen years ago, Paul Manafort "secretly worked for a Russian oligarch who wanted him to promote Russian interests," the AP's Chad Day tells NPR.