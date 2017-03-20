Work resumes on South Franklin Street

After several weeks of delay due to snowy weather, the City and Borough of Juneau’s revamping of South Franklin Street resumed Monday with crews expected to continue work through June, the city said in a news release.

It’s the first phase of a project to add new sidewalks, lighting and drainage improvements to a stretch of the historic thoroughfare.

The project will progress a block at a time starting from Manila Square to Ferry Way. From mid-April the work is slated to move from Ferry Way to Front Street. There will be no on-street parking where crews are working and pedestrian access will be limited to one side of the street.

Crews are scheduled to work from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Sunday. On some days work may be extended as late as 9 p.m., the news release said. This first phase is projected to cost $1.2 million and is funded by a combination of marine passenger vessel fees, sales tax and water utility funds.