Work resumes on South Franklin Street

After several weeks of delay due to snowy weather, the City and Borough of Juneau’s revamping of South Franklin Street resumed Monday with crews expected to continue work through June, the city said in a news release.
It’s the first phase of a project to add new sidewalks, lighting and drainage improvements to a stretch of the historic thoroughfare.
The project will progress a block at a time starting from Manila Square to Ferry Way. From mid-April the work is slated to move from Ferry Way to Front Street. There will be no on-street parking where crews are working and pedestrian access will be limited to one side of the street.
Crews are scheduled to work from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Sunday. On some days work may be extended as late as 9 p.m., the news release said. This first phase is projected to cost $1.2 million and is funded by a combination of marine passenger vessel fees, sales tax and water utility funds.
Recent headlines
-
4 unanswered questions about the FBI’s Russia investigationRepublicans and Democrats staged what seemed like separate, parallel hearings on Monday into Russia's mischief in the 2016 presidential campaign — and left many questions unanswered.
-
Republicans praise Gorsuch, Democrats decry Garland treatment on day 1 of hearingsIn his confirmation hearing on Monday, Judge Neil Gorsuch pledged to rule without bias if confirmed to the Supreme Court; Senate Judiciary Committee members accused one another of political posturing.
-
The 71st Gold Medal Basketball TournamentYou can follow sports writer and photographer Klas Stolpe's coverage of the Juneau Lions Club's 71st Gold Medal Basketball Tournament here.
-
Watch House Intelligence hearing on Russian election interference live at 6 a.m. MondayThe House Intelligence Committee investigation will hold its first public hearing over accusations of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.