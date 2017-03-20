Juneau Afternoon – 3-21-17

Tuesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,
We’ll find out about the Marie Drake Planetarium presentation for Tuesday about Tibet, Kailas, and the night sky;
We’ll talk with Stu Robards, from the Coast Guard Auxillary, about boating safety;
Recent headlines
The 71st Gold Medal Basketball TournamentYou can follow sports writer and photographer Klas Stolpe's coverage of the Juneau Lions Club's 71st Gold Medal Basketball Tournament here.
Watch House Intelligence hearing on Russian election interference live at 6 a.m. MondayThe House Intelligence Committee investigation will hold its first public hearing over accusations of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
250 high school students descend on Juneau for student government conferencePast AASG resolutions have supported the Alaska Legislature’s anti-smoking bills, the inclusion of certain school sports and activities, the omission of “under God” from the Pledge of Allegiance, and even how grades point averages are calculated.
Norwegian pension fund divests from companies behind DAPLKLP is pulling millions of dollars it has invested in companies building and owning the Dakota Access Pipeline. The decision was reportedly driven by pressure from Norway's indigenous Sami peoples.