Telling Tales – 3-14-17

Telling Tales, featuring a preview of the upcoming Poetry Slam
Recent headlines
U.S. House OKs bill making it tougher to keep ‘mentally incompetent’ vets from buying gunsCritics of the bill say it could lead to more suicides — in one recent year, an average of 20 veterans per day died from suicide, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Juneau residents arrested in Ketchikan hotel room for heroin, methTwo Juneau residents are facing drug charges after police served a search warrant Wednesday at their Ketchikan hotel room and allegedly found heroin and methamphetamine.
Trump stands by unproven wiretap claim at joint news conference with MerkelIn an awkward moment, Trump referred to 2013 revelations the NSA spied on the German chancellor: "We have something in common." The leaders, meeting for the first time, also spoke of trade and NATO.
Railway demolition unearths new discoveries from World War IIAbout 75 years ago, the U.S. Navy built a marine railway in Unalaska, which was basically an underwater railroad that helped the military haul boats out of the Bering Sea during World War II.