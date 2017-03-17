Juneau residents arrested in Ketchikan hotel room for heroin, meth

Two Juneau residents are facing drug charges after police served a search warrant Wednesday at their Ketchikan hotel room and allegedly found heroin and methamphetamine.

Ashley L. Bethel, 28, and Gregory O Brown Jr., 33, made their first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

They each were charged with second- and third-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance.

Bethel and Brown had about 20 grams of heroin and about 12 grams of meth, according to the complaint filed in court by the Ketchikan Police Department.

Police say they also found syringes, “tooters” or cylindrical devices to consume drugs, foil packaging and about $200 cash.

Police say the woman told them she had consumed meth within the past two days.

According to court records, District Court Judge Kevin Miller appointed the Public Defender’s office to represent them, and set bail at $12,500 for the man and $11,000 for the woman.

The next scheduled court hearing for each is 3 p.m. March 23.