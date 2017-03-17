Juneau residents arrested in Ketchikan hotel room for heroin, meth

Two Juneau residents are facing drug charges after police served a search warrant Wednesday at their Ketchikan hotel room and allegedly found heroin and methamphetamine.
Ashley L. Bethel, 28, and Gregory O Brown Jr., 33, made their first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.
They each were charged with second- and third-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance.
Bethel and Brown had about 20 grams of heroin and about 12 grams of meth, according to the complaint filed in court by the Ketchikan Police Department.
Police say they also found syringes, “tooters” or cylindrical devices to consume drugs, foil packaging and about $200 cash.
Police say the woman told them she had consumed meth within the past two days.
According to court records, District Court Judge Kevin Miller appointed the Public Defender’s office to represent them, and set bail at $12,500 for the man and $11,000 for the woman.
The next scheduled court hearing for each is 3 p.m. March 23.
Recent headlines
-
Travel ban legal battles continue, as administration appeals new injunctionBefore President Trump's second travel ban could take effect, two judges blocked it. The Justice Department has filed a notice of appeal in one of those cases, setting up another showdown.
-
Lessons learned on the basketball court: You have to play defenseI once scored 32 points in a Gold Medal Tournament B bracket game. And we lost. You see, you have to play defense, too, if you want to advance in the week-long tournament.
-
U.S. House OKs bill making it tougher to keep ‘mentally incompetent’ vets from buying gunsCritics of the bill say it could lead to more suicides — in one recent year, an average of 20 veterans per day died from suicide, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.
-
Trump stands by unproven wiretap claim at joint news conference with MerkelIn an awkward moment, Trump referred to 2013 revelations the NSA spied on the German chancellor: "We have something in common." The leaders, meeting for the first time, also spoke of trade and NATO.