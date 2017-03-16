Newscast – Thursday, March 16, 2017

In this newscast:
- the Alaska Senate passes Senate Bill 26, its version of a plan to spend some Permanent Fund earnings on state operations, and
- the Juneau School Board only gets a few letters and a single testifier to weigh in on its proposal to lift the ban on middle school sports travel.
Recent headlines
Tight finishes and ‘crazy’ speeds distinguish Iditarod’s top 20Teams have continued pouring into Nome, filling out the upper ranks of the 2017 Iditarod Sled Dog Race. Champion Mitch Seavey won his third title Tuesday in a record time of eight days, three hours, and 40 minutes, slashing more than seven hours off the previous record.
Upper Lynn Canal left with one commuter airline after Wings shuts downOne of just two commuter airlines connecting small towns in Northern Southeast Alaska to Juneau has shut down. In recent years, Wings of Alaska, which was founded in the 1980s, has changed hands and reduced its flight schedule. Now, it is ending operations. That leaves just one commuter airline serving Haines, Skagway, Gustavus and Hoonah.
Proposal to lift middle school sports travel ban receives little public inputOnly one person weighed in during public testimony at Tuesday's school board meeting on a proposal to lift the ban on out-of-town travel for middle school athletic events, and the mail's been light, too.
Senate panel cuts public broadcastingA state Senate panel wants to eliminate funding for most public broadcasting in Alaska. That puts it in conflict with the House and the governor.