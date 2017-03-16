Newscast – Thursday, March 16, 2017

In this newscast:

  • the Alaska Senate passes Senate Bill 26, its version of a plan to spend some Permanent Fund earnings on state operations, and
  • the Juneau School Board only gets a few letters and a single testifier to weigh in on its proposal to lift the ban on middle school sports travel.
