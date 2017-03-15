Juneau Afternoon – 3-16

Thursday on A Juneau Afternoon, Joan Pardes will host,

We’ll learn about the UAS Alumni Spring Dinner & Auction scholarship fundraiser;

3:15 We’ll get a preview of the JSO Symphony Showcase performances coming up on Saturday and Sunday, March 18 and 19.

Heather Mitchell will be here to highlight the Juneau Cabaret/Great American Songbook concert;

And Nancy DeCherney will be here with art news during Arts Up.

That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Thursday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org