Juneau Afternoon – 3-16

Thursday on A Juneau Afternoon, Joan Pardes will host,
We’ll learn about the UAS Alumni Spring Dinner & Auction scholarship fundraiser;
3:15 We’ll get a preview of the JSO Symphony Showcase performances coming up on Saturday and Sunday, March 18 and 19.
Heather Mitchell will be here to highlight the Juneau Cabaret/Great American Songbook concert;
And Nancy DeCherney will be here with art news during Arts Up.
That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Thursday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
Some Haines residents speak against ‘bicycle friendly’ community ideaControversy from a recent Haines Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee meeting carried into the committee’s most recent gathering as well. But this time, the topic of debate was whether Haines should pursue a "bicycle friendly community" designation. Questions were once against raised about conflicts of interest on advisory committees.
Trump travel ban blocked nationwide by Hawaii judgeThe judge issued a temporary restraining order that prevents the president's revised executive order from taking effect at midnight and barring refugees and visitors from six mostly Muslim countries.
House Intelligence chair says he doesn’t believe Trump Tower was wiretappedLawmakers are increasingly skeptical of President Trump's claims, but they want the Justice Department to answer whether it has been investigating the Trump campaign.
Long winter is making for cranky moose, Fish and Game warnsAs this winter continues, longer and snowier than those in the recent past, moose are getting cantankerous warns the Alaska Department of Fish and Game in a Monday news release.