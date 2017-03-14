Newscast – Tuesday, March 14, 2017

In this newscast:
- The City and Borough of Juneau preps for a budget with more belt tightening,
- a fourth Iditarod dog dies,
- lawyers for Alaska man charged in the Ft. Lauderdale shooting rampage in January say their client has mental illnesses but can stand trial, and
- there’s more snow in the local forecast with high avalanche risk.
Recent headlines
Short on volunteers, Salvation Army’s ‘warming center’ winds downVolunteer shortage causes warming center to shut down until the Salvation Army finds people willing to help supervise the shelter overnight. The emergency center had opened after the city condemned the historic Bergmann Hotel and displaced its tenants.
Alaska state senators scour budget in hopes of $300M in cutsThe Senate subcommittees looking to trim state agencies’ budgets are finding much smaller cuts.
Immigration enforcement changes hit home in AlaskaThe Trump administration released new instructions late last month on how Homeland Security is supposed to implement immigration policies. Under the Obama administration, immigration officers focused on deporting people who committed serious crimes. Now, everyone who has violated immigration laws could be arrested, detained, and deported. These changes put some Alaskans in limbo.
Mitch Seavey wins the 2017 Iditarod in record timeFor the sixth year in a row, a member of the Seavey mushing family has claimed the top spot in the Last Great Race. This year it was Mitch Seavey who won finished the Iditarod at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, March 14.