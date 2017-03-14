Juneau Afternoon – 3-15-17

Wednesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,

Beth Loudon, from Big Brothers/Big Sisters, will be here to highlight this year’s Bowl for Kids Sake event;

Claire Geldof will be here to talk about heroin overdoses and Narcan;

We’ll learn about this Friday’s Poetry Slam;

And we’ll get an update on Eaglecrest with Jeffra Clough and Brian Davies;

That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, today on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org