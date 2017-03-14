Focus on Community – Mind Over Matter – 3-13-17

Death and dying are topics we usually try to avoid. Not so with Juneau’s Foundation for the End of Life Care, which looks mortality head on. Please tune in to Mind Over Matter with Dr. Elaine Schroeder and Bruce Weyhrauch this coming Monday at 7pm on KTOO to learn why we really do need to be prepared for this final stage of life. That’s this Monday evening at 7 pm on Ktoo for Mind Over Matter.
