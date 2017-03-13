Video: Is the Cook Inlet gas leak contributing to global warming?

A natural gas pipeline in Alaska has been leaking methane into the atmosphere since at least early February. Dr. Katey Walter Anthony from the University of Alaska Fairbanks helps to put the size of that leak into perspective.
Recent headlines
-
Iditarod changes dropped dog transport standards following Friday deathThe necropsy results for an Iditarod dog that died Friday while flying to Anchorage indicate that it died from overheating.
-
Ask the Energy Desk: What happens when our hydropower sources are frozen?In Southeast Alaska, the frigid conditions have had a direct impact on the way people power their homes.
-
Rep. Steve King stands by controversial tweet about ‘somebody else’s babies’The conservative Iowa lawmaker with a history of inflammatory statements tweeted in support of a right-wing Dutch politician.
-
‘We’re just out’: Bergmann tenants turn to Salvation ArmyThe historic building has suffered from years of neglect and mistreatment. Juneau officials condemned it because the building isn’t safe but for some Juneau residents, it was home.