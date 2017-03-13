Slideshow: Regional high school basketball tournament action

Ketchikan’s AJ Dela Cruz holds the title net and four fingers representing her fourth straight 4A girls Region V championship win with the Lady Kings. (Photo courtesy Klas Stolpe)
Juneau sportswriter and photographer Klas Stolpe covered the Region V high school basketball tournament held in Juneau last weekend and sent along these photos. Tune into Morning Edition on Tuesday for his recap of tournament action and a preview of the upcoming state tournament.
Click on any photo to view a slideshow featuring uncropped versions of pictures:
JDHS' Erik Kelly (24) shoots a free throw in the final seconds of the Crimson Bears win over Ketchikan in the Region V championship game on Saturday. (Photo courtesy Klas Stolpe)
Ketchikan's Brittany Slick (4) and Juneau-Douglas' Georgia Robinson (22) battle for a ball during the Region V 4A girls championship game on Saturday. (Photo courtesy Klas Stolpe)
Ketchikan's Ashley Huffine (21) scores over JDHS' Meghan Bathija (23) and Alyson Bohulano (14) during the Region V 4A girls championship game on Saturday. (Photo courtesy Klas Stolpe)
JDHS' Caitlin Push (20) scores over Kayhi's Ashley Huffine (21) during the Region V 4A girls championship game. (Photo courtesy Klas Stolpe)
JDHS' Bryce Swofford (21) scores over Ketchikan's Chris Lee (11) in the Region V championship game on Saturday. (Photo courtesy Klas Stolpe)
JDHS coach Robert Casperson waves the title net after the Crimson Bears defeated Ketchikan 60-56 for the Region V championship on Saturday. (Photo courtesy Klas Stolpe)
Mt. Edgecumbe fans provided warm weather color during the Region V 3A girls championship game on Friday. (Photo courtesy Klas Stolpe)
Sitka's Abby Forrester (23) is defended by Mt. Edgecumbe's Paige Goodwin (25) and Andronika Emanoff (33) during the Region V 3A girls championship game on Friday. (Photo courtesy Klas Stolpe)
Sitka's Andy Rule (34) scores against Mt. Edgecumbe during the Region V 3A boys championship game on Saturday. (Photo courtesy Klas Stolpe)
Sitka and Mt. Edgecumbe players battle for a loose ball during the Region V 3A girls championship game on Friday. (Photo courtesy Klas Stolpe)
Mt. Edgecumbe's Paul Bioff (34) drives against Sitka during the Region V 3A boys championship game on Saturday. (Photo courtesy Klas Stolpe)
Sitka's Tatum Bayne (2) scores against Mt. Edgecumbe during the Region V 3A girls championship game on Friday. (Photo courtesy Klas Stolpe)
Sitka's Jesse Lanteigne (32) scores against Mt. Edgecumbe's Paul Bioff (34) during the Region V 3A boys championship game on Saturday. (Photo courtesy Klas Stolpe)
Sitka's Zosha Krupa (12) throws a pass as Mt. Edgecumbe's Daisy Hunt (20) defends during the Region V 3A girls championship game on Friday. (Photo courtesy Klas Stolpe)
Sitka's Jesse Lanteigne (32) and Oliver Moore Baker (3) battle for a rebound with Mt. Edgecumbe's Paul Bioff (34) during the Region V 3A boys championship game on Saturday. (Photo courtesy Klas Stolpe)
Petersburg head coach Rick Brock and team most valuable player Stuart Conn direct action during the Region V 2A boys basketball championship on Friday. (Photo courtesy Klas Stolpe)
Metlakatla assistant coach Ashley Coila helps MissChiefs player Victoria Studstill to the medical station after Studstill suffered a bloody nose during the Region V 2A girls championship game on Friday. (Photo courtesy Klas Stolpe)
Members of the Petersburg High School Vikings pep band. (Photo courtesy Klas Stolpe)
Craig's Ashley Hansen (14) grabs a rebound in front of Metlakatla's Drena Hayward (15) during the Region V 2A girls championship game on Friday. (Photo courtesy Klas Stolpe)
Metlakatla's Danny Marsden (24) shoots over Petersburg' Wolf Brooks (22) during the Region V 2A boys basketball championship on Friday. (Photo courtesy Klas Stolpe)
Metlakatla MissChiefs and Craig Lady Panthers players battle for a loose ball during the Region V 2A girls championship game on Friday. (Photo courtesy Klas Stolpe)
The Petersburg cheer team completes a routine on Thursday. (Photo courtesy Klas Stolpe)
The Haines cheer team perfects a lift on Thursday. (Photo courtesy Klas Stolpe)
The JDHS dance team performs on Saturday. (Photo courtesy Klas Stolpe)
The Thunder Mountain dance team performs on Saturday, March 11, 2017. (Photo courtesy Klas Stolpe)
The JDHS cheerleaders energize the crowd on Saturday. (Photo courtesy Klas Stolpe)
The Ketchikan dance team performs on Wednesday. (Photo courtesy Klas Stolpe)
Thunder Mountain and Ketchikan players battle for a rebound on Thursday. (Photo courtesy Klas Stolpe)
Thunder Mountain's Nina Fenumiai (32) shoots against Ketchikan on Thursday. (Photo courtesy Klas Stolpe)
Thunder Mountain's Noah Reishus-O'Brien (15) shoots over Ketchikan's Chris Lee (11) and Brent Taylor (32) on Wednesday. (Photo courtesy Klas Stolpe)
Thunder Mountain's Chase Saviers drives against Ketchikan on Thursday. (Photo courtesy Klas Stolpe)
Referee Curt Birchell signals a call as fans react to a play on Wednesday. (Photo courtesy Klas Stolpe)
Petersburg's Katie Brock drives against a Craig player on Wednesday. (Photo courtesy Klas Stolpe)
Craig's Game Almenzor (30) scores against Wrangell's Trent Stokes (4) on Friday. (Photo courtesy Klas Stolpe)
A Metlakatla MissChief passes around the Wrangell defense on Saturday. (Photo courtesy Klas Stolpe)
Petersburg and Haines girls battle for a rebound on Thursday. (Photo courtesy Klas Stolpe)
Craig's Isaiah Records (3) scores against Haines on Wednesday. (Photo courtesy Klas Stolpe)
Wrangell boys coach Ray Stokes reacts to a call on Saturday. (Photo courtesy Klas Stolpe)
