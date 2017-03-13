Iditarod changes dropped dog transport standards following Friday death

Scott Smith at the checkpoint in Galena during the Iditarod. (Photo by Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media)

Update | 12:37 p.m. Monday

The Iditarod Trail Committee said it’s changing protocols for how it transports dropped sled dogs after an one died Friday while in the organization’s care.

An early necropsy on the dog showed it had overheated, dying of hyperthermia while on board a plane.

Scott Smith is lighting a crumpled pile of straw to get a fire going in his cooker.

His team is spread out on straw in the warm sunshine as he talks about Smoke, the young dog that died.

Even though Smith had dropped the dog at an early checkpoint in Manley Hot Springs, it was days later, when he arrived in Huslia that he was asked to contact race marshal Mark Nordman.

“I went into Huslia the other morning and I was told we need to call Mark Nordman, and I spoke with Mark for a few minutes, but there wasn’t much in the way of details,” Smith said. “Horrible day. Horrible, horrible, horrible day. I mean just hearing that news, and I started to get sick on top of that, I was dealing with sick dogs.”

“I mean I’ve never lost a dog in any race, and obviously this had nothing to do with me, but yeah, super low point in my career to ever lose an animal. Smoke was a nice little dog,” Smith said. “A nice big little dog. He was only a yearling but, I mean, he’s a horse. Frankly, I put him in this race to give him some experience, I didn’t think he’d finish, I just wanted to get him as far as I could and expose him to it.”

Dog deaths during the Iditarod are not uncommon, though it is extremely rare for them to occur while an animal is being looked after off the trail.

Smoke was dropped because of a wrist injury.

He was moved to Galena, and on a plane with 74 other dropped dogs en route to Anchorage, all part of the Iditarod’s protocols for getting injured dogs safely off the trail.

After discovering Smoke had died from overheating, the Trail Committee sent out a statement that they’d been unaware dogs could get hyperthermic in a cool aircraft.

They’ll no longer transport dropped dogs in coats, and will keep airplane cabins chillier and better ventilated to keep it from happening again.

Smith said he doesn’t blame anyone for what happened.

“Accidents occur every day, both in the animal kingdom and the human world,” Smith said. “I just think that was probably the case here. All my dogs are my family, and it’s a really tight knit group of animals. Smoke was pretty new to the fold, but it was no different.”

In spite of what’s happened, Smith is glad to be where he is: with his dogs on a warm day by the Yukon River, ready to race with them all the way to the finish.

Original story | 11:58 a.m. Monday

Iditarod sled dog died from overheating during transport, necropsy suggests

The necropsy results for an Iditarod dog that died Friday while flying to Anchorage indicate that it died from overheating.

Smoke, a 2-year-old male from Iditarod veteran Scott Smith’s team, was dropped in Manley Hot Springs and was being transported from Galena to Anchorage when it died.

The Iditarod Trail Committee will implement changes to reduce the risk of similar incidents, it said in a release. This includes not transporting dogs wearing protective coats and making sure that future flights have more ventilation and cooler temperatures.

This is the second dog death in the 2017 race.

A dog from Seth Barnes’ team died last week.

Necropsy results found abnormalities but did not determine an underlying cause of death, according to a release.

— Ben Matheson, KNOM-Nome

