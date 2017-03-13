Fairbanks to implement harsher air quality regulations

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — The Fairbanks North Star Borough is preparing to enforce more burn bans as part of stricter rules aimed at cleaning up the city’s heavily polluted air.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the Borough Assembly voted to adopt the new regulations Thursday.

The goal is to address problems with fine particulate, which is a mix of solid particles and liquid droplets that can be inhaled deep in the lungs. It causes premature death in people suffering heart and lung diseases and causes nonfatal heart attacks.

The new rules reduce the concentration of particulate that prompts an air quality alert and triggers burn bans. They also limit exemptions for burning wood or coal.

The regulations come after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed upgrading the borough from “moderate” non-attainment for fine particulate to “serious” non-attainment.