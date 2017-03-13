Eskimo village aims to serve up reindeer meat far and wide

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Tribal leaders in a tiny Native village in western Alaska are expanding their commercial reindeer subsidiary to soon include sales of the lean meat to larger urban markets.
The venture by Mekoryuk’s (ma-KOR’-ee-yuck) tribal government includes plans to build a new slaughterhouse and offer the meat for sale in places like Anchorage’s urban market again and ultimately in the lower 48 as it once did.
Tribal operations director Dale Smith says construction of the slaughterhouse is expected to begin by summer in the venture funded by $1.8 million in federal grants.
The new facility will replace a dilapidated building that was recently demolished. Having no slaughterhouse left locals with no choice but to slaughter the animals out on the tundra, which limits where the meat can be sold.
Recent headlines
-
Mitch Seavey, first to Kaltag, is confident yet cautiousFor being the first to reach Kaltag, Seavey wins the Bristol Bay Native Corporation Fish First Award, and with it, $2,000 cash and 25 pounds of Bristol Bay salmon.
-
Federal funds encourage Tribal emergency preparedness plansThe funding is part of FEMA’s Emergency Management Performance Grant, a national effort to encourage state, local, territorial, and tribal governments in planning for disasters.
-
A judge orders one Syrian family’s asylum request be processedThe temporary order sets aside President Trump's most recent travel ban, but just for this one case. But lawsuits in other courts are seeking to overturn the executive order entirely.
-
Boston’s gay veterans will march in St. Patrick’s Day paradeThe controversy over the initial decision to exclude gay veterans had alienated many traditional supporters of Boston's signature cultural event.