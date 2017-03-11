Report: Alaska’s top federal prosecutor asked to resign

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports that the U.S. attorney for the District of Alaska is among the 46 Obama-era federal prosecutors asked to resign by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
Chloe Martin, spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Alaska, told the News-Miner in an email Friday night that Karen Loeffler was asked to submit her resignation.
Martin wrote: “Karen Loeffler, our U.S. Attorney for the District of Alaska, was one of the remaining 46 presidentially appointed U.S. Attorneys who were asked to tender their resignations.”
Loeffler was appointed to the post by President Barack Obama in 2009.
