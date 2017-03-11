Musher suffers dog loss at Galena checkpoint

A dog has died in this year’s Iditarod. It happened shortly before midnight at the Galena checkpoint.
The dog was part of race veteran Seth Barnes’s team. Upon arriving at the checkpoint vets tried resuscitating the animal but to no avail.
There is no official cause of death yet or official statement from the Iditarod Trail Committee. Typically a necropsy is performed on dogs that pass away during the race.
Barnes first ran the race in 2015.
