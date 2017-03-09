State concerned about tanker escort design for Prince William Sound

State regulators are asking the operator of the trans-Alaska pipeline and oil shippers to offer more proof that new tugboats being built for Prince William Sound are up to the job of preventing major oil spills.
In late February, the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation wrote that design information submitted so far is “unacceptable for the department’s decision making process,” adding that “the very limited data provided to date indicates that substantial vessel design deficiencies may exist, particularly in the area of winter operations.” (The letter was first reported by the Alaska Dispatch News.)
Pete LaPella is an environmental specialist with the department in Valdez.
“If we weren’t concerned, we wouldn’t be having this discussion,” he said.
The department oversees the oil spill prevention and response system set up after the 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster in Prince William Sound. Under that system, the Alyeska Pipeline Service Co., which operates the trans-Alaska pipeline, maintains a fleet of tugboats to escort oil tankers to and from the Valdez Marine Terminal, as well as barges that can respond in case of a spill. Last year, Alyeska announced plans to switch contractors for the first time, bringing in the Louisiana-based company Edison Chouest Offshore. As part of the contract, Edison Chouest is building new vessels to replace the current, older fleet.
But LaPella said the state hasn’t yet received information proving those new boats can operate in Alaska, especially in the winter. And, he said, it’s unclear what kind of testing has been done to confirm the vessels can handle Prince William Sound.
“It’s our job to trust but verify,” LaPella said. “And that’s what we’re trying to do, is work with industry to make sure that what they’re doing is going to be in the best interest of the state of Alaska.”
The state’s letter echoes concerns raised last month by the region’s official oil spill watchdog group, the Prince William Sound Regional Citizens’ Advisory Council.
Alyeska spokesperson Michelle Egan said the company is working with the state to supply the necessary information.
In testimony before the Alaska Legislature on Wednesday, Alyeska President Thomas Barrett expressed some frustration with regulators, saying the department hasn’t been clear about what it needs. But, he said, Alyeska and Edison Chouest are confident their plans will pass muster.
“We’re asking, quite frankly with DEC, we’ve said, give us the list of what you think you need to have, and when to have it, and we’ll get it to them,” Barrett said.
The companies plan to have the new vessels in place by July 2018.
Recent headlines
-
Now in minority, House Republicans fail to cut budgetThe Republican House caucus is pushing to cut the state government budget. But they no longer hold the majority. Instead of shrinking, the House version of the budget has actually grown.
-
Anchorage police’s new targeted crime plan focuses on connectionsThe Anchorage Police Department announced its new targeted crime plan Thursday. It focuses on getting into the community and developing relationships. The department will expand its foot patrols beyond downtown and into Mountain View, Fairview and Spenard.
-
Alaska lawmakers deal with death in the digital ageAlaska lawmakers are considering a bill that seeks to help loved ones get access to online accounts of the deceased, from Facebook to digital photo libraries and financial investments, without having to go through a lengthy legal process. It's called the Fiduciary Access to Digital Assets Act -- also known as FADA.
-
Juneau weighs winter campground for downtown homelessThe City and Borough of Juneau has been offered a site for a winter campground for homeless people. But whether the city wants to take on that responsibility next year remains undecided.