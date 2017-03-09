Alert levels lowered for Bogoslof and Cleveland volcanoes

The Alaska Volcano Observatory has lowered the alert levels for two Aleutian volcanoes.

Bogoslof is back at the intermediate “watch” level, following a powerful eruption Tuesday night.

The volcano hasn’t produced ash since that three-hour blast and its seismicity has died off, but scientists say Bogoslof could blow again with little warning.

Meanwhile, Cleveland Volcano — 45 miles west of Nikolski — has been quiet since a small eruption last month.

Satellite data shows that lava has cooled within the crater, so the observatory has downgraded Cleveland to a low-level “advisory.”