Alert levels lowered for Bogoslof and Cleveland volcanoes

The Alaska Volcano Observatory has lowered the alert levels for two Aleutian volcanoes.
Bogoslof is back at the intermediate “watch” level, following a powerful eruption Tuesday night.
The volcano hasn’t produced ash since that three-hour blast and its seismicity has died off, but scientists say Bogoslof could blow again with little warning.
Meanwhile, Cleveland Volcano — 45 miles west of Nikolski — has been quiet since a small eruption last month.
Satellite data shows that lava has cooled within the crater, so the observatory has downgraded Cleveland to a low-level “advisory.”
Recent headlines
-
Juneau weighs winter campground for downtown homelessThe City and Borough of Juneau has been offered a site for a winter campground for homeless people. But whether the city wants to take on that responsibility next year remains undecided.
-
Paul Ryan sells health care bill as a ‘once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’With conservative lawmakers and interest groups blasting the Republican health care overhaul effort, the House speaker is making a hard sell for his bill.
-
Stranded seal gets first-class rescue in UnalaskaMost of the time, a seal in Unalaska doesn’t attract too much attention, but a ringed seal is a different story. The marine mammals live near ice and typically are found further north. When a sick ringed seal appeared and then vanished last week, the community united to find it.
-
Wade Marrs leads Iditarod 2017 into RubyWade Marrs led two past champions into the Ruby checkpoint last night in the 2017 Iditarod. Three-hundred-fifty miles into the trail, the racing is underway as teams plot their next moves along hundreds of winding miles on the Yukon River.