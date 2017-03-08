Mushers disagree on Iditarod’s new communication-device rule

As mushers speed toward Nome, a controversial new Iditarod rule is in effect for the first time.

After a vote by the board of directors last fall, mushers are now allowed to carry two-way communication devices, like cell and satellite phones.

Many competitors both young and old think the presence of technology goes against the spirit of the race.

Speaking at the Ceremonial Start, Kasilof musher Monica Zappa has a reputation for being outspoken. And she doesn’t mince words about why she’s “boycotting” the two-way communication rule.

“Because it’s pointless,” Zappa sad. “My cellphone would be dead in two seconds in the cold, anyway. There’s no service on the trail. And it’s a really lame rule.”

The change is to language in rule number 35, governing electronic devices. Communicators can be brought along and used, though not for any media purposes.

Paul Gebhardt sits on the Iditarod’s board of directors and said he won’t be bringing any kind of phone.

“I don’t like it, I got nobody I really want to talk to when I’m out there, just my dogs and me,” Gebhardt said. “That’s what I think the spirit of the race is about. I voted, personally, against the two-way communication device, and most of the mushers agree with me.”

A lot of racers say the technology is not only cumbersome, but could prove a distraction. Norwegian Joar Ulsom thinks it also opens up the possibility of getting mentally derailed at a time when psychological fortitude is crucial.

“People can send you text messages that you receive and you have no control (of) what they’re saying to you,” Ulsom said. “They could say a thing that’s gonna benefit me, or a thing that’s gonna mess up my day.”

A team travels on the Iditarod trail to Manley Hot Springs. (Photo by Ben Matheson/KNOM)

A team travels on the Iditarod trail to Tanana. (Photo by Ben Matheson/KNOM)

The Manley Checkpoint (Photo by Ben Matheson/ KNOM)

Martin Buser is chasing his fifth Iditarod title in 2017. (Photo by Ben Matheson/KNOM)

Nicolas Petit’s Iditarod team begins its 2017 race in Fairbanks. (Photo by Ben Matheson/KNOM)

Teams began the journey to Nome from the re-start at Willow Lake in Iditarod 44. (Photo by Ben Matheson/Alaska Public Media)

Annie Kelley is the Teacher on the Trail for the 2017 Iditarod (Photo by Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)

Not everyone is against the change, though. And some like it for the very reason that others are dismissive. Wade Marrs is bringing both a satellite and cell phone, and says while communication can’t be a part of his strategy, it’ll be a boost to check in with his girlfriend at tough points in the race.

“I do my best thinking on my own, and not with any pressure. So definitely not looking to find any advice or anything like that from it,” Marrs said. “But be able to call Sophie and say hi and tell her I love her — that’ll be nice.”

While racers still aren’t allowed to accept outside help, it’s unclear how that prohibition can be monitored and enforced when it comes to calls or communication.

There’s lingering ambiguity about what is and isn’t allowed under the rule change, even among some of the race’s most experienced veterans.

Past champion Mitch Seavey is bringing a cell phone — somewhat reluctantly. And he said for those mushers gunning for a first-place finish, there’s no use not seizing every available tool to gain an edge.

“I didn’t make the rule, I wish the rule wasn’t there, but if they’re gonna have that device allowed – and it isn’t just cell phones it’s any two-way communication, so remember it’s not limited by cell coverage – then I would be foolish to not participate in that,” Seavey said. “Although, honestly, we’re at the starting line and I’m not quite sure yet what we’re allowed to use them for and what we’re not.”

The change was spurred by safety concerns after last year’s race, when an intoxicated snowmachiner attacked two mushers on a remote stretch of trail.

Defenders of the rule say that with the technology available, there’s no longer a good reason not to have an extra security option available for those who want it.

One of the racers attacked was Aliy Zirkle, who, with the new rule in place, would be able to call race officials for help if something similar every happened.

But few mushers cite safety in their decision on whether or not to bring a device.

Zirkle’s partner, Allen Moore, won’t be carrying one. But he is bringing another safety precaution.

“I got a flare gun, I don’t know if that counts,” Moore said. “To scare off moose or bad people or whatever.”

You can follow Alaska Public Media’s Iditarod coverage here, or listen to the Iditapod podcast below: