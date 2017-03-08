Focus on Community – Mind Over Matter – 3-13-17

Death and dying are topics we usually try to avoid. Not so with Juneau’s Foundation for the End of Life Care, which looks mortality head on. Please tune in to Mind Over Matter with Dr. Elaine Schroeder and Bruce Weyhrauch this coming Monday at 7pm on KTOO to learn why we really do need to be prepared for this final stage of life. That’s this Monday evening at 7 pm on Ktoo for Mind Over Matter.
Recent headlines
Mushers hit Tanana, weighing rests; as first to the Yukon, Petit feastsIditarod mushers reached the Yukon River at Tanana on Tuesday night. Teams are ready to launch their race plans as the eight-hour and 24-hour rest periods come into view. But first, they must run the longest stretch of the race between checkpoints and make it through the early race with their teams intact.
Lawmakers look to the north as Juneau prepares for Arctic Council meetingState lawmakers heard from several Arctic stakeholders during a "lunch and learn" on Tuesday, many of whom were in town for a meeting of the international delegation of the Arctic Council.
Mendenhall Valley home burglary suspect arrested, guns reported stolenJuneau police arrested Brandon L. Bowhay, 36, of Juneau, on three felony charges including burglary and theft.
At 5, girl becomes youngest to qualify for National Spelling BeeThe folks at Scripps are already calling Edith Fuller the latest "spellebrity." She beat eighth-graders and other students in Tulsa., Okla., to advance to the big bee.