Veinglorious releases new song “Pray for Me”

Today Juneau musician and Alaska Hip Hop and R&B Awards winner Veinglorious dropped a his latest track “Pray for Me.” Despite the title, the song doesn’t dwell on religion. Instead Ryan Carrillo dedicates this mellow jam to the one thing we all have, yet can’t control: time.

“This song goes out to the most beautiful thing that we have, and that’s time. We should hold onto that as long as possible. This is for the beautiful memories that we all have, and remember,” sings Carillo during the opening lines of “Pray For Me.”

Hear Veinglorious freestyling live on the Jackie Moon show earlier this year: