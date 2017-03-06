Veinglorious releases new song “Pray for Me”

Today Juneau musician and Alaska Hip Hop and R&B Awards winner Veinglorious dropped a his latest track “Pray for Me.” Despite the title, the song doesn’t dwell on religion. Instead Ryan Carrillo dedicates this mellow jam to the one thing we all have, yet can’t control: time.
“This song goes out to the most beautiful thing that we have, and that’s time. We should hold onto that as long as possible. This is for the beautiful memories that we all have, and remember,” sings Carillo during the opening lines of “Pray For Me.”
Hear Veinglorious freestyling live on the Jackie Moon show earlier this year:
Recent headlines
-
Walker bill aims to curb opioid epidemicThe bill also limits initial opioid prescriptions to a seven-day supply.
-
Teachable moments from Saturday’s avalanche near EaglecrestIt was actually the boarder's second run down Showboat that day. He had unwittingly cut a slide on his first run, too.
-
Haines manager applicants include man fired from position three months agoThe person who was fired from the Haines Borough Manager position about three months ago has applied for the job again. The Assembly fired Bill Seward for cause in a 4-2 vote in December. Assembly members raised concerns about Seward’s competence and behavior during his six months as manager.
-
Claman renews effort to give Alaska women 12-month prescriptions for birth controlRep. Matt Claman is picking up where he left off last year with legislation that would require public and private insurers to cover 12-month prescriptions for birth control. He's pitching it as a way for the state to save money by reducing unintended pregnancies.